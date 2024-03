Politics B92.net learns: The constitutive session of the National Assembly is scheduled The first constitutive session of National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia in the Fourteenth Convocation will continue on Monday, March 11, at 11:00 a.m. Source: B92 Friday, March 8, 2024 | 13:31 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

The session will move on to the 2nd item on the agenda, the election of the President of the National Assembly.