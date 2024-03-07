Politics Vučić: Magnificent news for Serbia President Aleksandar Vučić announced that Serbia will chair the Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) for the next three years. Source: B92 Thursday, March 7, 2024 | 17:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

Serbia will be the assistant chairman in the first and third year, and the main chairman in the second year, judging that this is "magnificent news for Serbia".



"It is difficult to stress enough how important this is for our country in terms of its presence in the global development of artificial intelligence," the president emphasized, Office for Media Relations of the President announced.



GPAI is an initiative that aims to establish global standards and rules for the development of artificial intelligence, as well as to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence globally, founded in 2020, at the initiative of the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.



The secretariat of GPAI is with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the expert centers are in Montreal and Paris, while a new one will be opened in Japan.



Serbia was admitted a little more than a year ago, as one of 29 members, by consensus. Among the most important members are the USA, the United Kingdom, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, France, Germany, Turkey, the EU and other countries.



Last year's GPAI Summit was held in India and was opened by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of a large number of state representatives and experts from around the world.



The Republic of Serbia will have the opportunity to host the next Summit, which would be held in Belgrade.



"Proud of Serbia! Great things are yet to come. I congratulate the citizens of Serbia!" said President Vučić.