Politics Xi sends warm wishes to Vučić for his birthday: You're politician of strategic vision President Vučić received today, on the occasion of his birthday, a congratulatory message from the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

The Chinese president sent Vučić a sincere congratulations and good wishes and emphasized that Vučić is a politician who has a strategic vision and who always takes care of the interests of the people.



"I am glad that under your leadership, Serbia is advocating for independence and safeguarding the state's interest, and the economic and social development and improvement of the living standards of the citizens are recording outstanding results. As an old friend of the Chinese people, you firmly advocate for the improvement of Sino-Serbian relations and cooperation in various fields, for which I express my deep appreciation," the congratulatory message states.



Xi recalled that he and Vučić met last year during the Third Forum for International Cooperation "Belt and Road" and that they discussed friendship, planned cooperation and reached a broad consensus, pointing to a new direction in the development of bilateral relations, according to the statement of the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic.



"I attach great importance to the development of relations between China and Serbia. I am ready to make joint efforts with you in order to advance the Chinese-Serbian comprehensive strategic partnership to an even higher level and contribute even more to the betterment of both peoples. I expect to meet with you once again. I wish you lots of health and success," said Xi in his congratulatory message.