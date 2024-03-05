Politics Šapić for TV Prva: Elections won't be held before April 28 President of the temporary authority of Belgrade told TV Prva that he thinks that the government has crossed red line of tolerance when it comes to protests. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 5, 2024 | 09:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

Aleksandar Šapić, a guest on the Morning Program, said that he does not know if the opposition parties will organize protests in Belgrade again and thus harass the rest of Belgrade. We did our best, he said, adding that they crossed red line of tolerance.



"They don't have the right to block the highway, roads, there is a law, and it says where and how to protest. They also tried to stop the election process," Šapić reminded, noting that 300 of them came to the City Assembly and that tried to tear everything down. "I understand why Vučić allowed it, those protests, to show people who is really protesting," said Vučić.



I hope that they will not allow irresponsible people to harass citizens of Belgrade anymore, everything is done in accordance with the law, the traffic must be stopped, and they are not allowed to go and close roads as they please.

Why these elections are more significant than local elections and when will they take place?

Asked to comment on why he thinks that these, repeated elections in Belgrade, are more than local, Šapić said that it is not just that he wants to motivate the voters with an empty story.



"You have a situation where a parliamentary majority needs to be formed. The most defensive group from Djilas' list has positions that imply that the problem of Kosovo and Metohija should be resolved by Serbia relinquishing part of its territory, that the Republika Srpska should be extinguished and that the problem in Bosnia and Herzegovina should be resolved in this way although it exists for the last two decades, while the issue of crimes in Srebrenica should be resolved by declaring ourselves genocidal...", Šapić continued. Then, as he adds, laws will be adopted according to which a colored flag will be flown over the city assembly, instead of the Serbian national flag, then laws will be adopted that Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian Prime Minister, is also fighting against, namely that children declare their gender affiliation, that are mom and dad become parent one and parent two... When a boy is born, he is a boy, without waiting for him to declare that he is a cat, Šapić explained.



When asked when he expects those elections to be called, Šapić says that he does not see the possibility that they will be held before April 28. "The president of the Serbian Parliament, who officially announces the elections, should have already been elected, and he has not been elected yet. I don't know when he will be elected, but it should happen as soon as possible, so that he would then immediately call the elections in Belgrade, which should be held within a deadline of 45 to 60 days. I would like them to take place as soon as possible," Šapić pointed out.