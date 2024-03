Politics Vučić: Waiting for Godot, I got peas President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, posted a new video on his Instagram profile, during a break between consultations on the Prime Minister designate. Source: B92 Monday, March 4, 2024 | 12:22 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav

"Waiting for Godot, I got peas," wrote Vučić with the video on his Instagram account.



Vučić, waiting for consultations with the representatives of the "Serbia must not stop" list, came to the kitchen of the Presidency.