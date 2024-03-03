Politics Vučić: "They want to abolish Serbia as a state" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the public at the first meeting of SNS for the upcoming Belgrade elections, after the session of the SNS board. Source: B92 Sunday, March 3, 2024 | 20:02 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MARKO ĐOKOVIĆ/bs

"First of all, I want to thank everyone who is here tonight in Belgrade's Šumice Hall. We had problems because of Kurti's organized pogrom against the Serbian people living in Kosovo and Metohija, the persecution of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija. And during all that time, we suffered terrible pressure from those who pretended that they don't see it, or they saw it but thought it was the right moment for an additional attack on their country. It's no coincidence that the pressures around our foreign policy multiplied like that," said Vučić.



"Introduce sanctions, distance yourself from friendship with China, do everything we ask, I just don't know why we need a state altogether. You think it's enough to send us a fax or post on your website and on that day, we all have to agree with your every decision. Then inside the country they started talking, counting on the opportunity to take over the authorities in Belgrade. Then they said 'we are looking for elections', I said 'impossible, just two months ago, you said we would not have elections'. Then, they have demanded elections and are threatening that if we do not call elections at the Belgrade and parliamentary level, that they will take to the streets, that they will break our bones... We fought with what we were doing and what is our plan and program, what are we going to do until 2027, highways, Expo, science and technology parks, higher wages and pensions. Then they said 'no, no, you stole the election', they are not even humanly capable of accepting the defeat, they still know today that they lied. You can see it by the fact that there is no euphoria with them that we are holding new elections. It is perfectly clear to them what the people in Belgrade and Serbia think," Vučić said.



"They say: 'We will hide our leaders, so that it is not obvious that Djilas is our leader, and you must not appoint yours'. Here I say, 'if I win, I am ready to help you'. I suggest to them, if you're not allowed to put Djilas on the list, let's put Michael Roth or Andreas Schieder at the top of the list, that's your list for Belgrade, and you can add whoever you want to it, Bodiroga and Topalko, we'll beat you all together, because the people want those who will fight for Belgrade, for the people," added the President of Serbia.



Vučić asked to avoid any conflict, and appealed to politicians not to run away from reasoned discussion. "We will never persecute them or do anything against them. The energy of decency must be stronger than the hatred they sow at every step. That is why I ask you for maximum energy, sacrifice, that is something they can never take away from us. They would like to abolish the state of Serbia, to take away our land, to answer the fax we receive with 'yes, bosses', and we will not have bosses and be servants to no one else except to our people. It is a much bigger game," said Vučić.



President of Serbia pointed out that they tried to turn them against our people in the Republika Srpska.



"They tried to destroy everything possible, all our values, just to justify an ordinary defeat. If you lose, we will congratulate you and shake hands with you," said Vučić. "We, unlike them, will never destroy our country. It's not a problem if you fall, it's a problem if you are not able to stand up. We will always stand up and fight against the worst in our country and they can't imagine how much our persistence is strong," said the President of Serbia.



Vučić asked everyone to go to the elections in as large a front as possible and added: "It is vital that we show how important unity is to us. To fight for Belgrade, for our Serbia, which we love more than anything. Forget about who will have how many councilors, stop arguing and save them for some other time and try to unite for one common front, for victory in all of Serbia".



"It is important for us to find the best possible solution for our country. To help our people in Kosovo and Metohija as much as possible, so that at the same time the country progresses and grows, these are not easy tasks. That is why we are going to form a movement to gather all those people who, until now, were not members of our party. I know how difficult it is for you today, how diligently you worked for the previous elections. Now please show them how to fight for their country and their city, nicely, peacefully, by presenting ideas, programs, plans", Vucic said.



"Thank you for always and at every moment showing how much you love your people and your country. I especially want to thank all the women, thanks to them we won and we will always win. Because women were the ones who always showed greater responsibility than us men", Vucic said. President of Serbia emphasized that he has no personal interest in participating in any Belgrade campaign.



"I have an interest as a citizen of Serbia because I would like Belgrade to continue to develop, and my biggest motivation is your support, strength, visit every house. Let us beat them, more convincingly than in December. And even stronger, with an even bigger margin, let's show them that you can't accuse honest people of being thieves, and let's show them that Belgrade is a cosmopolitan city, we're proud of it, but Belgrade is a Serbian city, and will be. Thank you for your love. Let the fight be unceasing until final victory, long live Belgrade, long live Serbia," said Vučić.



The meeting was held starting at 5 p.m. in the "Vozdovac Center Šumice" Institution.



The meeting was attended by the President of the Party Miloš Vučević, the Commissioner of the Belgrade Regional Office and the Vice-President of the SNS Ana Brnabić, the Vice-Presidents of the SNS Aleksandar Šapić and Vladimir Orlić.