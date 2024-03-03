Politics Vučić attends Serbian Progressive Party's Main Board Meeting PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will address the public today at 6 p.m. Source: B92 Sunday, March 3, 2024 | 17:17 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MARKO ĐOKOVIĆ/bs

Vučić will speak after the session of the City Main Board of the Serbian Progressive Party, which he will attend.



The meeting is scheduled for 17:00 at the "Vozdovac Center Šumice" Institution.



The meeting will be attended by the President of the Party, Miloš Vučević, the Commissioner of the Belgrade Government and the Vice-President of the SNS, Ana Brnabić, the Vice-Presidents of the SNS, Aleksandar Šapić and Vladimir Orlić.



The first part of the meeting is open to the media, after which the meeting is closed to the public.



After that, statements are expected.

