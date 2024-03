Politics An emergency session of the SNS Presidency has been scheduled As "Novosti" reports, an emergency session of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party has been scheduled. Source: Novosti Friday, March 1, 2024 | 14:12 Tweet Share Foto: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

The session will be held on Saturday at noon at the SNS headquarters.



As reported by Novosti, among other topics, the new elections in Belgrade will be discussed.