Politics Vučić addresses the public tomorrow at 10 a.m. PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will address public on Saturday, March 2, at 10:00 a.m., Office for media relations of the President of the Republic said Source: B92 Friday, March 1, 2024 | 12:07

President of Serbia will speak from the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, it was stated in the announcement.



"Discussing all important issues for the future of Serbia", Vučić wrote in his first post on the Threads platform.