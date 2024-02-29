Politics Zelensky after the conversation with Vučić: "Thank you, Serbia!" VIDEO President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked Serbia after the conversation with President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Thursday, February 29, 2024 | 08:55 Tweet Share

He posted a video of the meeting on his "X" network and wrote:



"I met with President Aleksandar Vucic and thanked Serbia for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its humanitarian and financial assistance and welcoming Ukrainians who fled the war.



I noted the importance of Serbia’s participation in the Peace Formula implementation. We coordinated further contacts with the aim of expanding global support for the Formula.



I informed President Vučić about the current frontline situation. We also discussed security and political challenges in Eastern Europe", Zelensky posted.