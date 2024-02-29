Politics 0

Zelensky after the conversation with Vučić: "Thank you, Serbia!" VIDEO

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked Serbia after the conversation with President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

Source: B92
Share

He posted a video of the meeting on his "X" network and wrote:

"I met with President Aleksandar Vucic and thanked Serbia for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its humanitarian and financial assistance and welcoming Ukrainians who fled the war.

I noted the importance of Serbia’s participation in the Peace Formula implementation. We coordinated further contacts with the aim of expanding global support for the Formula.

I informed President Vučić about the current frontline situation. We also discussed security and political challenges in Eastern Europe", Zelensky posted.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 23 go to page