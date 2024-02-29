Politics Vučić today with Faustin-Archange Touadéra President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will host today the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 29, 2024 | 08:44 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis

The President of the Central African Republic will be given a formal reception at 4:00 p.m., after which Vučić and Touadéra will have a face-to-face meeting, Office for Media Cooperation of the President of the Republic announced.



Plenary talks of the delegations of the two countries led by President Vučić and the President of the Central African Republic are also planned, after which a bilateral document will be signed in the presence of the two presidents.