Politics Vučić met with Zelensky: I thanked him for respecting territorial integrity of Serbia President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his stay in Tirana. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 28, 2024 | 20:17 Tweet Share Printscreen: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"I reiterated Serbia's principled position on respecting the norms of international law and the UN Charter, as well as on the key importance of diplomacy in resolving all conflicts, because this is what the difficult history of Serbia, which has suffered for centuries, teaches us. I thanked Serbia for respecting its territorial integrity, and the topic of conversation was the European path of our two countries," it was stated on Instagram, in a post on the "Buducnostsrbijeav" profile.

After the meeting with Zelensky, Siniša Mali also announced himself on his Instagram account.



"The meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, at which President Aleksandar Vučić reiterated that Serbia respects the norms of international law and the UN Charter and emphasized the importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts," he wrote.