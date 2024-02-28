Politics Vučić from Tirana: "The voice of Serbia is listened to with respect here" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public from Tirana, where the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit is being held. ​ Source: B92 Wednesday, February 28, 2024 | 19:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MALTON DIBRA

Vučić stated that he spoke with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about the territorial integrity of both countries, respect for the UN Charter, but also about other important topics and initiatives for peace.



Vučić stated that Serbia's voice was listened to with respect at the summit in Tirana.



"The voice of Serbia is listened to with respect here, and even by President Zelensky, who showed respect for Serbia. When some of them express the views against Ukraine, I have to say that I do not understand it. I understand our relationship with Russia as well, I understand everything very well. But I don't understand the negative attitude towards Ukraine, because Ukraine has not done anything against Serbia, and I want to tell everyone that. Ukraine has not even recognized independent Kosovo, our Slavic brothers, just like our Slavic brothers Russians, and we try to establish good relations", Vucic said.



The President of Serbia said that Pristina asked to vote again on the sanctions against Russia in the declaration despite the accepted position of Serbia.



"It was an attempt by Prishtina, which hasn't passed. All day, several days, especially yesterday all night until 8 a.m. this morning, negotiations over the text of the declaration lasted, in the end there were three disputed items. They came in with the text because they wanted Serbia to be here so that no one jumps out because I said, there are things where we can make a compromise, but also those where we can't even for a living, we can't accept that regarding sanctions, because I can't destroy the politics of Serbia, as you either have or you don't have politics. It's fine to be flexible about little things, but to overthrow the state's policy, I can't do that," said Vučić.



And there was, he adds, another thing about that famous "malignant influence" of Russia. "We have some others whose malignant influence we can talk about. We had elections, so we saw what it looked like. So, if Russia bothers you, I will not say that someone else bothers us, but I want to say that there were those who had such an influence in our country, and they were not Russians. And then, they put it away, threw it out," Vučić pointed out.



Vučić stated that Albin Kurti wants to evict Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, but that Serbia will provide its people with money.



"Tears come to my eyes every time I see our people waiting in front of the ATM," he said.



He explained that Kurti wanted to become a legend by destroying an entire nation, but that such a policy would not be sustainable in the long run.



He also says that all the lies about the "rigged elections" have fallen into disrepute.



He adds that SNS has the majority in Belgrade, but that he has not changed his opinion.



"The deadline is Sunday. If the president of the City Assembly is not elected by Sunday, it means that new elections will be held in 45 to 60 days, which means April 21 or 28", he said.