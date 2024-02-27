Politics Exclusive news: ODHIR report puts an end to the debate; The elections were regular ODHIR report put an end to it. Elections were regular, from the report into which B92.net had insight, it's clear that opposition lied about the irregularities. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 27, 2024 | 17:37 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Judging by the ODHIR report, the opposition's allegations about irregularities are incorrect.



ODHIR gave less arguments after these elections than after the 2022 elections and stated that Serbia implemented former recommendations.



In addition, the report does not mention an investigation or any kind of verification of election conditions.