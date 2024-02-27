Politics Vučić continued consultations on the Prime Minister designate, today with two lists President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, continued consultations on Prime Minister designate today. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 27, 2024 | 12:29 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Acting President of SVM Balint Pastor with his associates, including Elvira Kovač, arrived around 10:20 a.m. at the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic on Andrićev venac.



After the meeting with SVM, Vučić will talk with the representatives of the SVM list.



"Usame Zukorlić - United for Justice - Party of Justice and Reconciliation - Bosniaks of Sandžak - Tomislav Žigmanov - Democratic Alliance of Croats in Vojvodina". Vučić will start talks with them around 11:45 am.



On Monday, Vučić began consultations on the Prime Minister designate by talking to representatives of the list "The political struggle of Albanians continues - Shaip Kamberi" and "The Russian Party - Slobodan Nikolić".



As provided by the Constitution, the President proposes to the Assembly a Prime Minister designate after listening to the opinion of representatives of the selected electoral rolls and proposes the candidate who can secure the election of the Government.



After the elections on December 17, a total of 10 electoral rolls passed the census.