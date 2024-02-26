Politics Consultations on the Prime Minister designate have begun: Kamberi's list with Vučić Representatives of the election list "Political struggle of Albanians continues" by Shaip Kamberi arrived at General Secretariat of President on Andrićev venac. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 26, 2024 | 09:26 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NEMANJA JOVANOVIĆ/ bs

This marked the official start of the consultations for Prime Minister designate, announced by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



After the meeting with representatives of this list, Vučić will talk, as announced, with representatives of Slobodan Nikolić's "Russian Party" electoral roll.



The president announced last week that he will start consultations on the Prime Minister designate with everyone who wants to talk.



Consultations with the president are in accordance with the Constitution and the Law on the President, that is, this is one of the president's responsibilities to talk with the representatives of the political parties that have passed the electoral census, after which he should appoint a Prime Minister designate for the composition of the new government.