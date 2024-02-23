Politics 0

A very important message from President of Serbia: Parents do not decide for teachers

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke in a video message on his Instagram profile.

Source: B92
Share
FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ
FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ

"Teachers are the ones we have to have the most trust in, parents are there to help, not to decide instead of the teacher," it was written in the description of the post.

"I know that the Ministry of Education, when they were preparing the law on education, let expert people work on it. I know that when regulations on the attitude towards teachers and everything else are adopted, that expert people work on it. But, as the president, I would like everyone to think again about the decision to let parents evaluate teachers. We need teachers who are completely free. Those people know better than us, all other parents, how to work with children. I can't imagine a situation in which I would know better than any teacher how one of my children learns and behaves in class," said Vučić on "Buducnostsrbijeav" profile on Instagram.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Vučić made a strong request VIDEO

I am asking for support for Serbia, to fight for our country and do not always and at any cost speak against your country, said Aleksandar Vučić.

Politics Wednesday, February 21, 2024 11:15 Comments: 2
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 22 go to page