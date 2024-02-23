Politics OSCE Parliamentary Assembly: "The elections in Serbia were legitimate and democratic" Attila Tilki, a member of Hungarian delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, said elections in Serbia on December 17, 2023 were legitimate and democratic. Source: B92 Friday, February 23, 2024 | 10:40 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

He stated this in a written statement published at the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna.



Tilki said that Hungary sends its most sincere congratulations to the Serbian Progressive Party and its political allies on the election victory.



"Lately, after the general elections in the Republic of Serbia, we encountered various accusations regarding the integrity of the electoral process. Hungary rejects these allegations. Let me assure you that the Government of Hungary considers the results of the republican, provincial and local elections on December 17 in Serbia to be legitimate. Although there were some opposing views about irregularities, the elections were held in a democratic manner. We paid special attention to the ODIHR reports and announcements about their findings regarding the elections. Hungary participated in an international election monitoring mission with several experts, who confirmed these findings," said Tilki.



He highlighted the experience of the Hungarian national minority in the inclusive election process as a positive example.



"There have been some accusations about inclusivity election and electoral process. We have seen the opposite and are pleased to share our positive experience with regard to the representation and participation of national minorities - the case of Vojvodina Hungarians is an excellent example of this positive experience. Also, we follow with great interest the political process of the formation of the new Government of the Republic of Serbia, seeing the Union of Vojvodina Hungarians in the new ruling coalition," Tilki said. He stated that Hungary sees Serbia as a factor of peace and stability in the Western Balkans, and that Hungary will do its best to speed up the integration process of the countries of the Western Balkans to the European Union.



"As far as Serbia's progress towards the EU is concerned, we look forward to the coming period with great expectations. Serbia plays a central role in creating stability in the Western Balkans, so we must do everything to speed up the integration process. I assure you that our EU presidency will make speeding up the integration process of the countries of the Western Balkans a priority, including the Republic of Serbia. We wish the new Government of the Republic of Serbia much success," concluded Tilki.