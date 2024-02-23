Politics Miroslav Lajčak in Rome on the latest developments in Belgrade - Pristina dialogue The EU's special envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, announced that he had a series of meetings with Italian officials in Rome. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 23, 2024 | 09:04 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ

The main topic of those meetings were the latest developments in the dialogue on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, broader regional issues and the next steps in the coming months.



In a post on Facebook, Lajčak stated that yesterday he spoke with the Italian Prime Minister's diplomatic adviser Fabrizio Saggio, the Deputy Secretary General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlo Lo Cascio, and the Director for the Adriatic and the Balkans, Andrea Cascone, and announced that he would discuss the matter with the political leadership of Malta today.



"I am grateful for Italy's continued support and close coordination in our joint efforts. From Rome, I will head to Malta for another series of important consultations, said Lajcak.



He recalled that earlier this week in Brussels, he exchanged new information about the situation in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina with the rapporteur of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Dora Bakoyannis, adding that the "most intense" part of last week was the Munich Security Conference.



"I participated in several events focused on the Western Balkans, including a public panel discussion on the future of the Western Balkans, where I emphasized the urgent need for the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia," Lajcak wrote.



According to him, the normalization of relations is fundamental for the stability of the region, economic development and progress towards the European Union.



The situation in Kosovo and Metohija further worsened after the decree adopted by the so-called Central Bank of Kosovo, according to which the only currency in which cash payments can be made is the euro, which means a ban on dinars.



The regulation calls into question the survival of Serbs in Kosovo, who receive their income from Serbia in dinars.



The spokesperson of the European Commission, Peter Stano, confirmed yesterday that the EU's special envoy for dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak, invited Belgrade and Pristina to a meeting on February 27 in Brussels, in order to discuss the decree on the abolition of the dinar.