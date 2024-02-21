Politics They signed an agreement on the Jarinje check point, and now they blame Vučić? VIDEO How senseless the attacks of the former regime's parties are, is evident by their desire to present themselves as the great protectors of Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 21, 2024 | 11:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Despite these attempts, on the "Lie Detector" profile on the X network, it is reminded that "they gave up on everything that could be given - from the declaration of independence, the decision of the International Court of Justice, the relocation of negotiations from the UN to Brussels, which is not favorable to us, down to license plates, identity cards and placing border lines."



The mentioned profile on the X network is also reminiscent of Srdjan Milivojevic's statement: "Albin Kurti should name Jarinje check point after Vučić. He deserved it!" The fact is, however, that the agreement according to which Jarinje became a transit point was signed on December 2, 2011, and that Srdjan Milivojevic, Dragan Djilas, Borko Stefanovic, Boris Tadic, Marinika Tepic, Vuk Jeremic were in power at the time...