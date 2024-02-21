Politics Vučić made a strong request VIDEO I am asking for support for Serbia, to fight for our country and do not always and at any cost speak against your country, said Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 21, 2024 | 11:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He added in a video message on Instagram:



"Let's fight for our country. Don't tell us that it's bad that we're going to build all these highways, all these railways, science and technology parks. Don't mislead the people that in this country they are being treated with text messages. In this country, rare diseases are being treated and innovative medicines are introduced, while children and adults are sent abroad at the expense of the state, more than in the most developed countries of Europe," said Vučić in a video posted on his Instagram account.