Politics There is no quorum, a new session is scheduled The inaugural session of the Belgrade City Assembly is scheduled for today. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 19, 2024 | 10:01

It is still uncertain how the session will proceed - whether an agreement will be reached on the formation of the city government or if new elections will be resorted to.



The decision on convening the constitutive session was made at the end of January by the Provisional Body of the City of Belgrade, and on the agenda is the confirmation of the mandate of councilors, as well as the election of the president of the assembly and the appointment of the secretary, which is a condition for the assembly to be constituted.



SPS councilor Toma Fil opened the session, it was noted that there was no quorum, because the government councilors did not show up. The new session is scheduled for March 1.

The opposition entered the hall, carrying banners

All 43 members of the "Serbia Against Violence" list entered the hall of the City Assembly today, where the inaugural session is to begin.



They entered with prominent banners against the alleged election manipulations in the Belgrade elections on December 17 last year. The banners read "Belgrade won't let you", "Theft won't pass" and "You stole the election". Dobrica Veselinović and Vladimir Jovanović, the holders of that list in the Belgrade elections, are present, as well as Mila Popović and Mića Berić, Tanja Pašić, Miloš Pavlović and others. Radomir Lazović and Aleksandar Jovanović Ćuta from the mentioned coalition were also present in front of the city parliament building.



MPs from the NADA coalition entered the hall of the City Assembly, including the leaders of that coalition, Miloš Jovanović, POKS leader Vojislav Mihajlović and Vladimir Štimac.