Politics Šapić on the Belgrade elections: "We decided..." VIDEO Belgrade Mayor, Aleksandar Šapić, stated the "bar of legitimacy" regarding the formation of the city government in Belgrade will be raised, announcing elections Source: B92 Monday, February 19, 2024 | 09:30

"We were labeled of lying and cheating... That's why we decided to raise the moral bar...", said Šapić.



"Those who accuse us of immorality... The new DS got its first prime minister in 2004, with the support of the SPS - Socialist Party of Serbia, against whom they fought for 15 years", he added.



"If we do not reach a common position in the next 10 days, we will go to the elections, because we need a legal and legitimate government", Šapić pointed out.