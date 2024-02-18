Politics Vučić: "Pressure on Serbia will continue. We would be the champion of democracy..." President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is hosted on the show "Morning" on TV Prva. Source: B92 Sunday, February 18, 2024 | 10:40 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

As he said, he had important meetings in Munich.



"Munich is absolutely the geopolitical summit of the Western world, the last meeting was perhaps the most important in Munich. It was important that we were there and I am very pleased that we could be present," said Vučić.

"It will be in the history textbooks"

Vučić said that the results will not fall from the sky, and that he is not very satisfied with the work of the executive power.



"I'm not asking them to work every Saturday and Sunday. But I'm asking them to have fewer non-working days than ordinary people. I have to say that Ana is hardworking, but unfortunately, I'm not satisfied with the behavior of many. They don't understand the weight of the task before us. They don't understand that would be a miracle," Vučić pointed out. The president added that it will be included in all history textbooks, because you cannot avoid it.



"Our accomplishments will be in reading books and textbooks", says Vučić.

Sanctions against Russia

He also referred to the introduction of sanctions against Russia.



"We are divided when we watch the Inter - Milan match, but we always approach in a similar way. We don't like to listen to arguments. We like to have a fan attitude. And we accept everything we like, and we reject what we don't like", he pointed out. He added that the pressure will continue.



"The pressure on Serbia will continue, but they know that it is not possible to impose sanctions on Russia, despite the fact that many things are not in their favor, and we would be the champion of democracy if we did so and no questions would be asked," he said.

About Navalny's death and Yulia Navalny's speech

He commented on the death of Alexei Navalny.



"This with Navalny is tragic. And I'm not an investigative body, and I'm not as smart as everyone else in the world to know everything in advance. I don't want to get into it and I wouldn't even say 'but' or 'if'... Will our position be even more difficult, it will be without a doubt," Vučić said in a guest appearance on TV Prva. Opposition media accused Vučić of not standing up quickly enough when Yulia Navalny, wife of Alexei Navalny, finished her speech in Munich, and Vučić commented that he did not know who was speaking.



"It's my fault that I didn't know who the woman was," he pointed out. "When the host said we had a special guest, I saw that a lot of people knew who it was. We were listening to someone who had received the news that her husband had passed away. I wanted to express my condolences, but she specifically said that we don't offer condolences because she doesn't believe that her husband died. I did everything that a decent person would do, like piety when someone close to someone dies. No one will tell me how I will sit, how I will stand," added Vučić.

"Borrell was shocked"

Vučić said that in Munich he had a meeting with everyone who is important for Serbia.



"When I know what the solution will be, I will inform you," commented Vučić on the current situation in Kosovo. "Borrell was shocked yesterday. The day before, Kurti told him that he had given three-month suspensions, as he called it. We are looking for a solution, someone will be invited to Brussels," said Vučić. He pointed out that he will look for a solution.



"I don't want to bother people with details. We will search and try to find a solution, people cannot stay hungry and we have to find a way to stay in Kosovo and Metohihja," he added.

About celebrating the National Day

Vučić commented on how the National Day was marked.



"I am proud of how the holiday was celebrated, we had over 50 events. They were working, I saw Šapić and Mali and Vučević. I saw that they were working," said Vučić.

"I know we have the majority"

"I wanted to talk to Nestorovic, they don't want to and, in my opinion, they don't behave responsibly enough. They behave the way they think is good. And that's their choice," Vučić pointed out.



He added that he knows they have the majority.

"We treat everyone for free"

President Vučić pointed out that Serbia allocates much more money for rare diseases than more developed European countries.



''They will never tell you that Serbia has this fund... It is the most corrupt country. If you love your country, support your country, Serbia. The second most corrupt sentence is 'You have money for it, and that's why you treat children by SMS. We have a lot of good people who would like to help every child. From various associations... I want you to know that we treat much more than in the largest European countries. At birth, a screening is done for four diseases. This is done in 20 developed countries, and the pilot project is in countries that are much more developed than us," said Vučić.



"You know how much greater investments in rare diseases have been since 2012. Then 130 million were invested, now over seven billion. Only in Serbia and Germany are 'butterfly children' treated for free. We treat everyone for free," he added.



"When the state gives 10,000 times more in one day, that's normal," he pointed out.

"Dara from Jasenovac for the pride of our country" ​

Vučić also mentioned the awards received by girls Biljana Čekić and Pavlina Radovanović.



"Biljana Čekić acted for Oskar, but unfortunately she will never get it for that role. She will always remain 'Dara from Jasenovac', the pride of her country. Unfortunately, Pavlina was crucified on social networks, but she is a wonderful and brave child. In that regard I am a defending lightning rod and I will never be on the side of those who attack my country, but I will always stand on the other side," said Vučić.