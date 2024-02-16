Politics Vučić from Munich: Political will won't overturn laws; GB's harsh letter to Pristina Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public from Munich, where he is participating in the 60th Munich Security Forum. Source: B92 Friday, February 16, 2024 | 22:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He met with many world officials in Munich.



At the beginning of his address, he reminded that today he had important meetings with numerous officials.



"A busy day in Munich today. Many important meetings, with David Cameron, Stuart Peach, Johannes Hahn, talk with Ursula von der Leyen. Important meeting with people from EBRD, important for us for many reasons, and with many politicians from of the region and the world. I attended the speech of Kamala Harris," noted Vučić.



He pointed out that he had discussed the situation in Kosovo and Metohija with David Cameron, and that he has a meeting with Borrell tomorrow.



"I had a conversation today, it was one of the most important topics, and it was a good and fair conversation," Vučić said.



He added that they also discussed the region and the economy.



"Today we had four important topics with the British: Kosovo, the region, bilateral relations and the economy. When you ask me about Kosovo, I always think about Kosovo and the economic development of Serbia," he pointed out.



He said that one of the most popular topics was the death of Alexei Navalny.



Regarding the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, he says that he expects the Germans to be harsher towards us, but that they will be able to understand us a little better. "They will never change their position. They should not sell the fog to our people. The only question is whether they will want to better understand our position. I heard that because of Pristina's move, Great Britain also sent a strong letter. In the end, we have to give the people money. We have the money, we just have to deliver it. I'm not sure why they chose that path, but I'm sure it's hard for our people in Kosovo and Metohija," said Vučić.

About the elections

He also referred to the elections.



"There were some people I hadn't seen before who congratulated me," he said. Regarding the statements of ProGlas (pro-vote in Serbian), Vučić pointed out: "Those conditions show the degree of their ignorance and arrogance. They have access to the electoral roll today. And you can check that today and always. They will never do anything, except to lie about their addresses. That's how they declared the living dead, which is terrible. All this is packed for one thing. They want to abolish the Law and say that it is their political wish and will because they are supposed to be the moral vertical of the society. "We decided there is no choice, if Vučić's name appears". Thank you for admitting that you will never beat me. It is in accordance with the law that any list bears any name. They say "Vučić is not behaving illegally, but the problem is that we cannot defeat him". He added that no one's political will won't destroy the laws of our country.



"It will not be anyone's political will to destroy the institutions of Serbia and to destroy the laws of our country, if we have new elections in Belgrade, and we will wait until March 2, 3, when the deadline for the formation of the city assembly is, then there is a deadline of 45 to 60 days to hold elections," said Vučić.