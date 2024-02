Politics Vučić: It is time to establish a great People's Movement for the State Aleksandar Vučić announced on his Instagram account that "it is time to establish a great People's Movement for the State". Source: B92 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 | 20:28 Tweet Share

"It is time to establish a great Movement for the People and the State, which will have the strength to accelerate the economic growth of Serbia and defend our national and state interests," he wrote.