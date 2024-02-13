Politics Serb List warns: Serbs, do not fall for flyers of the so-called "National Defense" Serb List announced that leaflets signed by a "National Defense" appeared on the streets of Kosovska Mitrovica last night. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 13, 2024 | 09:40 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/Djordje Savic

In them, it called for "resistance to Kurti's police", and warned citizens not to fall for such malicious provocations.



The flyers are titled Ways to Resist the Kurti Police and were signed by National Defense. They listed ways to resist the Kosovo authorities including physical and verbal assaults on the Kosovo police and civil servants.



"On the occasion of the flyers of 'National Defense' that appeared on the streets of Kosovska Mitrovica last night, in which they call for 'resistance to Kurti's police', the Serb List urges citizens not to fall for such provocations. We are asking our citizens to remain calm, because such activities, whoever carries them out, are directed against peace and are being done with the ill intention of causing further destabilization, in order to blame the Serbs for possible new incidents',' Serb List statement said.



As stated by Serb List, there is an obvious intent to portray the Serbs as violent and get rid of the pressure that someone is under because of the harassment of the Serbs.



“The Serb people in Kosovo and Metohija will continue fighting to protect its rights and interests using peaceful methods,” the Serb List said.