Politics Vučić after the meeting with Mitsotakis; "A question has arisen..." After the talks, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed the media. Source: B92 Monday, February 12, 2024 | 15:00 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ

Just to reiterate, Vučić received Kirjakos Mitsotakis today at the Palace of Serbia.



Vučić said that he was happy to have hosted his Greek colleague, because we are talking about two brotherly countries. He reminded that this year marks the 145th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



He pointed out that he had an open, honest and friendly conversation with Prime Minister Mitsotakis on many important issues. I learned a lot from him, said Vučić, stating that he heard what Serbia does not hear because it is not a member of the European Union.



"The question arose as to whether Serbia wants to be a part of the EU. I told Mitsotakis unequivocally that Serbia is firmly determined to continue and accelerate its European path, that we are grateful to Greece for that support and that it is not just a formal sentence that politicians utter, but that it is of essential importance for our country," said Vučić.



"But I also said that I understand that in Europe they are not always happy with all our moves, but also that in Europe they must understand that we also expect clear signals to support Serbia on its path," Vučić emphasized.



President of Serbia pointed out that Greece is one of the most significant and sincere supporters of Serbia on its European path and noted that during the conversation the question arose whether Serbia has any other alternatives, any other paths and whether Serbia wants to be a part of the EU, but also whether Europe wants Serbia to be part of the EU.



Greek Prime Minister said, addressing the media, that every time he stays in Belgrade he feels at home. He thanked for the talks with the President of Serbia, assessing that the cooperation between the two countries is getting better.



"Our gaze is always turned to the future, to peace and prosperity, both in Greece and in Europe, and it is our determination to cooperate in our fields. It is no coincidence that I am in Belgrade today. I came with four ministers and a large business community," Mitsotakis said.



He added that his country supports European investment in the Western Balkans, because it is the best way to join the Union, after which he listed all the sectors in which Serbia and Greece develop excellent relations and cooperation. He also pointed out that Greece will stand by Serbia and all its efforts on the way to the EU.



He also mentioned his country's position on the issue of non-recognition of the so-called independence of Kosovo, saying: "We are not changing our position on Kosovo. Dialogue is the only way to normalize relations between the two sides, and reaching an agreement would help stability in the region." The Greek Prime Minister added that Greece is following all the developments in Kosovo and Metohija with concern.



Let us remind you that today the President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Greece will address the Serbian-Greek business forum, where the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Konstantinos Fragoyannis, and the Minister of Finance of Serbia, Sinisa Mali, will also speak.