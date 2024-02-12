Politics A gathering of Serbs was held; HELP, "This is an occupation" PHOTO/VIDEO In the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica, on Brothers Milić Square, a large public protest meeting of Serbs was held. ​ Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, February 12, 2024 | 13:35 Tweet Share

With this protest, the Serbs of Kosovo and Metohija want to draw the attention of the whole world and the international community to their disenfranchised position, especially because of Pristina's decision to suspend Serbian dinar.



Citizens carried Serbian flags and banners "UN USA 1244 HELP", "Europe, open your eyes", "Without social benefits, we won't even have food", "This is an occupation". "I have been earning my pension all my life, I will not give it to Kurti".



Apart from those, the Serbs also carried banners that read; "Kurti, why do you leave our children without milk in kindergarten?", "You will not expel us from our hearths!", "Kurti forbids our salaries and pensions!", "What should we buy medicine from when you take our dinars?", "Let the ambassadors move from words to actions!", "Europe, burnt to the core, rein in the arsonist!", "Our hospitals will run out of medicine!", "Kurti wants to shut down our kindergartens and expel our children!", "For Kurti's 'democracy', I'll give you five bucks!"...

The president and vice-president of the Serbian List, Zlatan Elek and Dragiša Milović, were also present.



The column was held on the main promenade near Braća Milić Square, and was attended by several thousand citizens from all parts of Kosovo and Metohija, from Strpce, Pomoravlje, Central Kosovo, Northern Kosovo.

Dragiša Milović from the Clinical Hospital Center in Kosovska Mitrovica said that this big, magnificent protest is an opportunity to express dissatisfaction with the unilateral move to abolish the dinar. He pointed out that this decision is directly aimed at the Serbian people and that it threatens the survival of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija.



"It aims at abolishing Serbian institutions. It is also directed against the minority communities that live here. All this is happening in front of the international community. After 25 years, here is an opportunity to tell the world, Europe, that we Serbs are second-class citizens, that we are being trampled upon basic human rights and that we are threatened with an exodus. This crazy decision will affect the most vulnerable, the old sick, pensioners, socially disadvantaged, students, but also health workers. The question is how we will supply hospitals with medicines, buy food for patients. Serbs are treated in it, Bosniaks, Roma. If the decision remains in force, they will be denied the right to treatment," he said.



At the same time, he called on those who decide, ambassadors of Quint countries, to ban the decision and reminded that Serbia has the right to finance its citizens, which was agreed by the Brussels Agreement in 2013 and 2015.



"These are the foundations of the CSM, but unfortunately that community that should have been formed 11 years ago, Pristina does not want to form, and Brussels is silent. Last year, our medical vehicles were stopped more than 400 times, we were forbidden to vaccinate, they invaded KBC and searched both patients and employees. This is an opportunity to say that we do not agree with Kurti's unilateral moves that complicate the situation in the north," said Milović and emphasized that at the recently held session of the UN Security Council, 13 out of 15 member countries concluded that it's Kurti who's causing trouble.



​

"We are for peace, we are fighting for survival, we want basic rights, and for 25 years we have had none of that. We have to persevere. We have not taken anything from someone else and we must respond to all provocations with peace and dignity. I hope that there are rights for us Serbs and that the international community must once and for all say enough of the oppression of the Serbs. Harmony and unity have kept us together all these years and let us respect each other with the help of our mother Serbia and the SPC and get what we are missing, which is a peaceful life in these areas," he said.



Svetlana Stević, manager of the "Mother of the Nine Jugović" National Kitchens, said at the meeting that the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija are in a hopeless situation and that we must be united and stay at the centuries' old hearths.



"It is not easy to be a Serb, we are not without roots and history, the holy places speak for us and confirm the identity of the Serbian people. People are looking for the right to life, freedom, a bare piece of bread. It is difficult when someone is hungry and someone in Pristina does not want to hear about that cry. Only we Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija do not have democracy. How can we explain to our children that we were denied everything. It was never easy, but we won when we were united. We will survive this too because the Lord is with us, he will protect our children and us, we will send our prayers," she said.



Dusanka Djorović, from the Association of United Pensioners, said that citizens are forced to exercise their basic rights on the street and asked what they hid to allow this to happen to them.



"We call on the entire democratic world so that none of them remain silent. We need this decision to be stopped. This decision is needed to enable us to live like a normal world," she said.



Dragana Milenković, a full professor at the Faculty of Economics of the University of Pristina based in Kosovska Mitrovica spoke on behalf of the professors of the faculty and said that the CBK's decision is discriminatory and threatens the survival of Serbs in Kosovo, and as a parent they are wondering how to pay school fees and food.



"The dinar survived here even in the worst time of the occupation, its abolition ends life contrary to the universal values on which the EU rests. Is the constitution of Kosovo stronger than all international agreements and standards? How does that apply when we need to abolish our rights and not when we need to return the land "Dečani monastery or property to citizens. Instead of going in the direction of normalization and dialogue, we have a move that takes us back 10 years," she said.



She added that it is clear that the introduction of the euro is a way of dealing with the Serbian people. "This is not a step towards peace and stabilization. It is about a man who is an advocate of extreme populism. A clear message to EU representatives - don't let one man threaten stabilization and peace in the region," she said.



The principal of the elementary school in Ugljar, Vesna Martinović, said that the aim of the meeting is to raise the voice and point out the injustice that is happening in the 21st century on the European soil.



"We came from all the smaller and bigger places in Kosovo and Metohija. From Goraždevac, Gotovuša, Zubin Potok, Banja, Šilovo, Gračanica, Sočanica and Ugljar. We came to be seen by the international community, so that they could hear us. They should hear about our problems with which we have been living with for more than two decades," said Martinović.

She said that Serbs are being denied the basic right to wages, to a normal life.



''By banning the dinar, the government in Pristina knows very well that it is not just a ban on the dinar. It is much more than that. It is actually a padlock on all Serbian schools, and therefore the right to education of our children. If anyone thinks that we can function without the use of dinars, they are mistaken. We are here to ask that someone in Europe listen to us and reason with the government in Pristina, to influence its crazy decisions, because it is simply unbelievable that this decision remains in force," she said.