Politics Vucic today with Mitsotakis President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will today host the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is on a working visit to Serbia. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 12, 2024 | 08:53 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MARKO ĐOKOVIĆ/ bs

The program of the visit of the Greek delegation foresees a tete-a-tete meeting between Vučić and Mitsotakis at 9:30 a.m. in the Palace of "Serbia", which will be followed by plenary talks by the delegations of the two countries, led by Vučić and Mitsotakis, announced the Office for Media Relations of the President of Serbia.



The president of Serbia and Prime Minister of Greece are scheduled to address the media at 10:35 a.m.



As part of the visit of the Greek state and business delegation to Serbia, the Chamber of Commerce of Serbia (PKS), with the support of the Embassy of Greece in Serbia, will organize a Serbian-Greek business forum and the presentation of development projects in Serbia.



In the opening part of the forum, which will be held in the "Serbia" Palace, the participants will be addressed by President Vućić and Prime Minister Mitsotakis



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Sinisa Mali and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Costas Fragoyiannis, will also speak, it was announced from the PKS.



Ministers in the Government of Serbia will present key development projects of Serbia to Serbian and Greek businessmen in the coming period.



Vučić and Mitsotakis spoke on the phone at the beginning of January, and on that occasion President of Serbia thanked the Greek Prime Minister for the fact that Greece respects Serbia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as for its contribution to stability in the region.



The two officials agreed that all the conditions exist for the cooperation between the two countries to continue to strengthen in various fields this year, emphasizing the opportunities provided by the energy sector, and Mitsotakis reiterated Greece's support for Serbia's European path, with the hope that progress will be made this year.



Then the two officials agreed to meet soon in Belgrade, in order to discuss bilateral relations, the regional situation and global issues in more detail.



Prime Minister Mitsotakis expressed great interest in Greece's participation in EXPO2027, agreeing with President Vučić that this specialized world exhibition is a great opportunity, not only for Serbia, but also for the entire region.



​