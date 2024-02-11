Politics Orbán: We will lose Serbia Serbia must access the European Union as soon as possible, otherwise Belgrade will choose cooperation with other partners, and Brussels will lose this country. Source: Novosti Sunday, February 11, 2024 | 11:10 Tweet Share Profimedia/Mustafa Yalcin / Anadolu

This opinion was expressed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.



"We have to finish the old task of enlargement before we start the new enlargement with Ukraine. If we do not integrate Serbia as soon as possible, we will lose it. Serbia has other options. It has just concluded a free trade agreement with China," the Hungarian Prime Minister told the Austrian newspaper "Presse", reports TASS.



Hungarian Prime Minister also called the enlargement of the EU to the countries of the Western Balkans a "top priority" for Budapest during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, which begins on July 1, 2024.



The Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade of Serbia, Tomislav Momirović, and the Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, Wang Wentao, signed an agreement on free trade between the two countries on October 17, 2023 in Beijing. According to the words of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, it could enter into force in May-June 2024.