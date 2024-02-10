Politics Vucic from New York: Djurić returns to Serbia to perform a very important duty PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić made the announcement from New York on his official Instagram profile. Source: Tanjug Saturday, February 10, 2024 | 18:02 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

In the photo from New York, Vučić is with the current ambassador of Serbia to the USA, Marko Djurić.



"Once upon a time, when Bidža appeared in Pomoravlje with Milošević, people asked who was the one standing next to Dobrivoje Budimirović. So, I hope, one day, people will ask who was the one standing next to Marko Djurić. Well, Marko is returning to Serbia and I believe that he will perform one of the most important duties in our country," wrote Vučić in the description of the photo.