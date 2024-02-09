Politics Vučić summarized the results of the UN visit: "Thirteen countries expressed concern" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić summed up his impressions after the meeting with the UN Secretary General in New York, António Guterres. Source: B92 Friday, February 9, 2024 | 21:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ United Nations Photo/ Eskinder Debebe/ bg

"It was an important session of the Security Council, you could see what kind of situation we were in due to the behavior of Pristina, we could see that 12 or 13 out of 15 members of the SC unequivocally expressed their disagreement with Kurti's decision regarding the dinar ban, these are important messages, we fought honorably and fairly represented our country," said Vučić.



About the main topics of the conversation with Secretary General Guterres Vučić said:



"We took the prepared papers and documents related to the ban of the dinar and delivered them in written form. We talked about all the problems in Kosovo and Metohija and in the region. He knows the situation well," says Vučić.



President adds that they discussed geo-economic conditions and last night's session of the UN Security Council.



"It seems to me that in every conversation you have, the American election always comes up as a topic. What a comprehensive impact it can have everywhere in the world. There is a lot ahead of us. It was ours to say what we have about Kosovo. It is important that we keep in touch and show the importance of the United Nations because of Resolution 1244," he explained.



"13 countries expressed concern. They talked about the wrong move with the dinar and I think that was important. Great support came from the Chinese, Russians, Algeria. I think it was important for the world to see that we caught the representatives of the Pristina regime in a direct lie. It is important that Kurti, as our citizen, got involved in political life. What they are doing shows that they are interested in the progress of their country, Serbia," Vučić said.



He also mentioned the opposition and their address in Strasbourg, which he said were acting against their country.



Vučić stated that the resolutions of the European Parliament come and go, but that the shame of the opposition will remain forever.



"Resolutions come and go, but their shame will be forever remembered. None of us behaved like that when we were in the opposition," said Vučić. He added that the fact that part of the opposition demanded the adoption of the European Parliament's resolution on elections in Serbia "is an expression of the impotence of the parties of the former regime".



According to him, those parties want someone from outside to bring them to power. "It is more important for them to have their money and their hand in the honey, than the future of Serbia," said Vučić.



He reiterated that the list gathered around the Serbian Progressive Party won the elections that the opposition specifically called for in writing.



"The parties that complained in the European Parliament asked me in writing to call elections and threatened me if I didn't do it," said Vučić.



Speaking about the EP resolution, he pointed out that in it Serbia is accused of "brutal use of force against students" by countries where the police "brutally acts against everyone who sits on the asphalt and arrest two thousand people".



"And our police suffered the worst possible attacks for two hours and 15 minutes. Four policemen were seriously injured. They tried to forcefully break into one of the most beautiful buildings - the Belgrade City Assembly," said Vučić.