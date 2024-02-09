Politics "I am proud of Serbia, which behaves responsibly, preserving its spirit of freedom" Extraordinary UN Security Council session on the situation in KiM was held yesterday in New York, and our country was represented by President Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Friday, February 9, 2024 | 16:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

President of Serbia announced today on his Instagram profile and once again sent an important message to everyone, sharing a part of his address last night.



"I am proud of Serbia, which dares behave responsibly and seriously, which dares preserve its spirit of freedom, which dares call everyone by its name, protecting its country and protecting its future," said Vučić.