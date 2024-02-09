Politics Vučić's strong message: "Serbia will never give up its homeland" Extraordinary UN Security Council session on the situation in KiM was held yesterday in New York, and our country was represented by President Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Friday, February 9, 2024 | 14:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Today, Vučić also announced himself on his Instagram profile and once again sent an important message to everyone, sharing a part of his last night's address to journalists.



"My job is to fight for my country, for our Serbia, we don't have a spare homeland. I am proud of the fact that, you know, we did our best. And, we will fight for our people in Kosovo and Metohija and we will be with them. Serbia will never leave its people in Kosovo and Metohija and will never give up its land."