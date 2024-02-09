Politics Albanians acknowledge Vučić's victory: Kurti was defeated in front of the whole world Member of Presidency of Democratic Party of Kosovo, Besa Kabashi-Ramaj, stated that Serbia has superiority in the UN compared to so-called Kosovo, reports Koha. Source: Alo.rs Friday, February 9, 2024 | 10:58 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STR/ bg

The member of the Presidency of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, Besa Kabashi-Ramaj, has said that Serbia has superiority in the United Nations where the session of the UN Security Council is being held, called by the Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic.



Kabashi-Ramaj said that Serbia has superiority in the UN since it is a member and Kosovo is not yet.



"The moment you do not coordinate with the partners who have helped to create our state, then such spaces are created that are used by our enemies, in this case from Serbia, to call a session in a field where they have superiority. In the United Nations they have an advantage because Serbia is a member and we are not yet. Because there, Russia has the right of veto", she said.



According to her, the so-called Kosovo is attending the UN headquarters for the first time, without coordination and support with its international partners.



"In the past, Kosovo has always been coordinated with allies and no basic space has been created for it to be criticized, today is the first time that unfortunately we saw our strategic partner say that Kosovo has not been coordinated with international partners. This is very painful", she added.



The member of the Presidency of the PDK further called the speech of Prime Minister Albin Kurti at the UN Security Council very technical.



"Kosovo was on the defensive in today's session", she concluded.