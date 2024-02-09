Politics "Vučić showed how one should fight for Serbia, the opposition fought against Serbia" Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, said this morning that President Vučić's speech in New York was historic. Source: B92 Friday, February 9, 2024 | 10:32 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg

The Prime Minister of Serbia stated that Vučić proved for the first time in front of the whole world that everything that Albin Kurti is doing in Kosovo and Metohija is a crime against humanity. On the occasion of the resolution of the European Parliament, Brnabić said that the opposition is fighting to abolish what our ancestors died for more than a century ago.



She noted that Serbia did not accidently ask for a session of the United Nations Security Council at this very moment, and that this shows how much President Vučić understands foreign policy.



"Last night's session was historic because the world public heard for the first time from the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, that what Albin Kurti is continuously doing in Kosovo and Metohija is a crime against humanity. There, President Vučić wisely brought up the topic of abolishing the dinar in Kosovo and Metohija, which is the basic means of survival of the Serbs. He cleverly pointed out that the payment transaction for Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija is of vital importance and that this is the last act, in a long period of time, that Kurti deliberately creates unbearable living conditions of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, thereby causing irreparable harm to their survival. Therefore, it is the definition of persecution, i.e. a crime against humanity. He used those terms for the first time, and that's why this is a historic moment," Prime Minister pointed out and added:



"In his speech, he showed a whole series of things that Kurti deliberately did to the detriment of Serbs - from constant mistreatment, confiscation of property, mistreatment of the Serbian Orthodox Church, the presence of military formations that according to Resolution 1244 must not be allowed anywhere in Kosovo and Metohija, and especially, the impunity of attacks on Serbs and all that gave weight to his presentation". Brnabić stated that Resolution 1244 is coming back to the fore thanks to the wise performance of President Vučić in New York. "This brought Resolution 1244 back to the fore. In his reply, the President reminded Albin Kurti of that resolution and said that the only territorial integrity that was violated was the territorial integrity of Serbia. It was these terms, which he used not lightly, but in a very clever manner, that moved the ball into the yard of the International Criminal Court. It redirects all this in the other direction. It is completely new, I repeat, that now the whole world knows that everything Albin Kurti is doing is precisely a crime against humanity," said the Prime Minister.



"Vučić did not just politically ask for a session of the United Nations Security Council, but he waited exactly for that moment to come when Serbia and Belgrade, our institutions, can irrefutably show that Kurti is creating unbearable conditions for the survival of Serbs in Kosovo. He proved that these impossible conditions and that it creates irreparable harm. If he had listened to some politicians who always said that we should ask for a session of the UN Security Council, it would not have been this successful. He showed a great understanding of international politics. The fact that the session was scheduled only 13 hours after we asked for an urgent session, it shows how important this is and that we never abused that opportunity. No one was against that session, the only discussion was whether it would be open to the public, so we won through our diplomatic efforts to have it open to the public", said the Prime Minister adding that she was positively surprised by the presentations of some representatives.



"Starting with the presentation of the head of UMNIK, Caroline Ziadeh, which was really balanced. She made an effort to show the real life of the people of Kosovo and Metohija. And then, surprisingly, we heard from the countries that recognized the unilaterally declared independence of Pristina, an extremely correct attitude, such as the United States of America. As the president said, 7 out of 15 countries were clearly critical. I was surprised by the attitude of Switzerland, because they sided with Pristina for a long time. But they cannot help but see that since Albin Kurti took over provisional institutions in Pristina, the attacks on Serbs increased 300 times. Aleksandar Vučić only in his reply to Kurti used the fact that we hired the British company Henderson to help us bring dinars into Kosovo and Metohija. When Kurti said that Serbia was smuggling dinars, President Vučić pointed out that a man in the United Nations is accusing Great Britain of smuggling," says the Prime Minister.

Brnabić also commented on yesterday's adoption of the European Parliament's resolution against Serbia in Strasbourg.



"Even a day later, not only do I think the same about that resolution, but I am additionally convinced that what the Serbian opposition, grouped around the Serbia against violence list, did will remain written in history as the most shameful thing. Generations before us, there were people who sought to abolish the sovereignty of our own country. Exactly 110 years earlier, in 1914, the First World War began. Serbia entered the war with the superpower, Austria-Hungary, because we did not agree to being lined up and interrogated by foreigners, the famous July ultimatum. Out of ten demands at that time we accepted everything except an international investigation, because we are a sovereign state. Then Serbia lost half of its male population, because we preserved the freedom spirit of our people. A whole century later, some people are asking for what our forefathers never wanted to give, and it is to abolish the sovereignty of our country", said the Prime Minister.



She added that she does not understand the sycophancy towards foreign countries shown by the opposition.



"The Resolution condemns the police brutality of our country, and the police were in the Old Palace defending the institution, with maximum restraint. They say that President Vučić abused the request for elections made by the opposition, and how - by calling those elections? The European Commission is called to cancel funds from EU funds for the citizens of Serbia, which go to healthcare and schools. So, we have people and political forces in Serbia who are ready to show such hypocrisy for the sake of their own interests, that it is simply not understandable."



When asked if she would talk to someone about the international investigation, Brnabić categorically rejected that possibility.



"I would like to see someone come and ask for an international investigation. Should I, as Prime Minister, allow an international investigation in our country? I would immediately resign. Serbia is a free, independent country. I can and always will be able to do an investigation in this country, implemented only by our institutions. While I am in this capacity, I would never even think about it, let alone discuss it. You saw last night who used that resolution as an argument against Serbia - Albin Kurti. If our great opposition members had even made an effort to put one sentence in the resolution, how Serbs were forbidden to vote in Kosovo and Metohija, if they had taken care of their human rights, it would have been easier for us last night. But they didn't do that, because for our opposition, Kosovo is an independent state. Viola von Cramon said in front of them that the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina is not a domestic issue, they remained silent. We therefore saw a shame that will live on for generations to come. The opposition is fighting to abolish what our ancestors died for. President Vučić showed how he fights for Serbia, the opposition showed how they fight against Serbia," Prime Minister concluded.