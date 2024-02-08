Politics Brnabić on TV Prva: "Vučić is fighting for Serbia in New York, while opposition..." Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić is hosted on TV Prva central news. Source: B92 Thursday, February 8, 2024 | 18:18 Tweet Share Printscreen/TV Prva

She will talk about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, the address of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić at the UN Security Council session, as well as the position of the opposition, which claims that the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina is not a domestic matter for Serbia.



"They are ready to demand the abolition of the sovereignty of their own country and to invite foreigners to decide what this country will do, who will lead it and be proud of it. It is a shame that there are such people. I don't think anyone will be punished because the EP resolutions are non-binding. If they were, Serbia would have been severely punished five times by now. They asked Serbia to stop violating the constitutional order of the Republic of Kosovo, to immediately recognize it as an independent member. The European Parliament called on the European Commission to stop our integration if we don't impose sanctions on Russia and nothing happened," Brnabić began.



"I think this is a humiliation the Serbian opposition has never seen," she added.



She emphasized that Serbia lost half of its male population during the First World War in order to preserve its sovereignty.



"They themselves asked for the sovereignty of their country to be revoked and for an international investigation to be launched. Our ancestors died, our children died to defend sovereignty and they did not allow an international investigation, and now you have an opposition that is asking for it. It has never been clearer what kind of opposition we have, that they want foreigners to install them in power and that they will stop at nothing to make that happen. This is an attempt to destabilize Serbia. The elections were held and the electoral will is clear. The citizens said what kind of Serbia they want," she added.



"Today is a historic day"

Prime Minister then talked about Vučić's address before the UN Security Council tonight.



"Today is a historic day. It will be one of the most important sessions of the World Council. Vučić traveled to New York this morning and already in the afternoon he will take part in the session at 3 p.m. EST. It is good that Serbia enjoys such a reputation because the session was scheduled at the request of Serbia less than 24 hours after we submitted the request. I think tonight's speech by Vučić will be quite different. I ask the citizens to pay attention to the terms that Vučić will use because they have never been used before. They will show what Serbs are facing in Kosovo," she explained and added that Vučić is fighting for Serbia in New York, and the opposition is fighting only for itself, that Serbia's sovereignty is taken away.



She emphasized that the opposition in the European Parliament did not even mention the difficult life and situation of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.



"Aleksandar Vučić is fighting for Serbia's sovereignty and respect for equal rights. Also for respect for freedom, international principles, the UN Charter, and I believe that there will be many people around the world who will hear this and be on Serbia's side."



"The pressures are increasing. Every moment is being used to exert the pressure on Serbia, and this resolution, which has nothing to do with the elections, is a punishment and pressure on Serbia, which wants to be independent and make decisions independently," Prime Minister concluded.