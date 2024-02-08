Politics In the eve of UN SC session, Pristina blocked delivery of money to Serbian population Yesterday, the Pristina authorities forbade a vehicle from central Serbia, which was transporting dinars, to enter the territory of Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Novosti Thursday, February 8, 2024 | 08:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The first such shipment after February 1, when the decree of the fake state on the expulsion of our currency came into force, was not allowed to pass through the Jarinje administrative crossing, so the money for salaries, pensions, social and other benefits for Serbs was returned to central Serbia.



In this way, the government of the Prime Minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, and his Central Bank in practice implemented the decree which practically banned the dinar in the territories of the southern Serbian province, despite the pleas and demands of the strongest Western countries to suspend the decision until all dilemmas are resolved.



Another in a series of unilateral moves by Pristina came just one day before the session of the United Nations Security Council, scheduled at Belgrade's request regarding the dramatic situation in Kosovo and Metohija. President Aleksandar Vučić will speak tonight at 21:00 CET in front of the UN Security Council about the problems of the Serbs, caused by the expulsion of dinars from payment transactions, the constant attacks of the Pristina authorities on our people, which all together represent ethnic cleansing.



The president will have the opportunity to illustrate the difficult situation on the ground with the last example from yesterday. Namely, a vehicle with dinars sent from the branch of the National Bank of Serbia in Kragujevac arrived at the Jarinje administrative crossing yesterday morning around 11 a.m., and the British company "Henderson" was supposed to pick up the money there in order to transfer it to Leposavic. This company has the license of the temporary institutions of Pristina for the transport of money in the territory of the province, with which the NBS has successfully cooperated for years according to the established procedure, which was also applied this time.



However, after several hours of detention, the NBS vehicle was returned from Jarinje without any explanation. Later, head of PR at Kosovo Customs, Adriatik Stavileci said that "the van of the National Bank of Serbia was returned from the Jarinje crossing because it did not have a license from the Central Bank of Kosovo to transport money".



President Vučić pointed out yesterday, regarding the return of the vehicle with the money, that the decision is illegal, that it represents a provocation, and that it is a difficult situation for our people, but that we will try to solve the problems:



"We will solve the money issue one way or another. You will hear about it in my speech at the session of the United Nations Security Council. I will talk about some qualifications that are happening in Kosovo, which will have legal consequences".



According to Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming, the issue of Kosovo and Metohija should be resolved through dialogue, and that solution should be within the framework of Resolution 1244 of the United Nations Security Council. He emphasized that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia must be fully respected.



"We have carefully observed the recent events in Kosovo and we are concerned. We believe that any unilateral action can lead to the spread of panic and to an escalation of tensions, and this is not in the interest of anyone, of any party participating in this dispute, nor in the interest of peace in the region and stability," Li said for RTS. "We hope that it will be possible to implement the Brussels Agreement from 2013 and establish the Community of Serbian Municipalities".



Representatives of the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija assessed that the stopping of dinars in Jarinje directly threatened the existence of our people in the province. They indicate that all methods of intimidation are being used, so yesterday a board with the inscription "Republic of Kosovo" was placed on the building of the Municipality of Leposavic, which was previously done in the municipality of Zubin Potok as well.