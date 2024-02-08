Politics At 21:00 sharp at the request of Serbia, Vučić speaks at the Security Council session An extraordinary session of United Nations Security Council on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, at the request of Serbia, will be held today at 9 p.m. CET. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, February 8, 2024 | 08:08 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/a katz

Serbia will be represented at the session by President Aleksandar Vučić.



On Monday, Serbia submitted a request to the mission of Guyana, which presides over the UN Security Council, to convene an extraordinary session due to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, in which, among other things, it is pointed out that the current situation is in sharp contrast to the UN Charter and UNSC Resolution 1244 and which is of such a nature that it requires the holding of a special session of the Security Council.



In the request, which Tanjug had access to, it is stated that it is in accordance with Article 35 of the Charter of the United Nations and Article 3 of the Provisional Rules of Procedure of the Security Council (S/96/Rev.7).



The document also states that this territory, in accordance with the UN Charter, other rules of international law and UN Security Council Resolution (1244), is part of the Republic of Serbia, on which the international administration of the United Nations was established, the culmination is underway within a long-term and well-planned and systematic actions of the so-called leadership of the Kosovo Albanians, by which the Serbs are deliberately subjected to unbearable living conditions.



"It is about the illegal decision of the Provisional Institutions of Self-Government in Pristina to cancel the circulation of the Serbian currency Dinar in the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, which represents the continuation of measures of brutal physical and institutional violence against Serbs by the Provisional Institutions of Self-Government in Pristina, with an essential goal of complete ethnic cleansing and the disappearance of the Serbian population from that area - which is currently ongoing", the document states.



It is emphasized that the destructiveness of the aforementioned long-term measures of repression, the leadership of the so-called Kosovo Albanians, within which the illegal abolition of the Serbian currency Dinar represents the most comprehensive procedure in deliberately subjecting Serbs to unbearable living conditions, is impressively illustrated by the fact that more than 14 percent of Serbs have already left the territory of Kosovo and Metohija in the past year alone.



"Given that this process drastically intensified after the announcement of the mentioned illegal measure of abolishing the Serbian Dinar, the Republic of Serbia initiates the holding of an extraordinary session of the UN Security Council in order to urgently take measures that would prevent the occurrence of irreparable harm to the survival of the Serbian people in the territory of Kosovo and Metohija," the request states.



It is clarified that leadership of the Kosovo Albanians, with the mentioned measure of abolishing the circulation of the Serbian Dinar, completely deprived Serbs and other members of non-Albanian communities of their regular monthly salaries, pensions, social assistance and other personal incomes, as well as that in the implementation of that measure, it had already carried out violent raids and shut down Serbian institutions, municipalities and dispensaries in the area of Gora, Pec, Istok, Klina and Pristina, as well as the illegal confiscation of money that was intended for the payment of social assistance and pensions to Serbs in those, mostly returnee, areas of the mentioned municipalities.



It also immediately and essentially prevented the work of 922 private economic entities owned by Serbs, as well as any functioning of all social, health, educational, cultural and all other institutions that provide Serbs with public services in that area.



"This latest measure, the implementation of which is ongoing, came as a natural continuation of the unpunished, multi-year, violent and deliberate subjection of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija to unbearable living conditions by the so-called leadership of the Kosovo Albanians headed by Albin Kurti.



Since February 2021, in the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, they have been continuously carried out physical and institutional violence against Serbs, incited threats and actions aimed at creating a strong sense of insecurity and existential threat to the Serbian population, especially in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, provoked a violent response to their acts and abused all levers of public institutions in order to encourage and realize the emigration of the Serbian population from that area", the request reads.



As stated, only in the period from November 2022, armed formations of Kosovo Albanians (whose very existence is contrary to Resolution 1244 (1999) used disproportionate and illegal force against the Serbian population 98 times (of which 83 times in the area of northern Kosovo).



It is added that using the mechanisms of temporary institutions that were formed contrary to Resolution 1244 (1999) of the UN Security Council, heavily armed formations of Kosovo Albanians have carried out 38 incursions into the north of Kosovo and Metohija since November 2022 alone, where recently they have been continuously carrying out armed presence, as well as using that presence to carry out arbitrary arrests of prominent Serbian individuals and all other known forms of physical and institutional violence against the Serbian population.



"Among other things, they carry out acts of mass intimidation of the Serbian population through:



1) preventing the freedom of movement of Serbs through unreasonable stops, humiliating treatment, beatings and even injuring civilians at illegally established armed checkpoints and all other points in the entire north of Kosovo,



2) unreasonable opening fires and the almost constant presence of armored fighting vehicles in normally peaceful urban Serbian environments



3) illegal expropriation of land privately owned by Serbs, which they then use to build illegal Albanian police bases



4) making decisions on the confiscation of buildings owned by Serbian institutions, which are the owners of those buildings



5) violent seizure of the property of the Serbian Orthodox Church and violation of the special protection zone around the objects of the Serbian Orthodox Church, and centuries-old Serbian Orthodox churches are appropriated and renamed Albanian,



6) plowing and destruction of Serbian cemeteries,



7) introduction of an eight-month illegal embargo on Serbian goods and confiscation of legal goods owned by Serbian traders," the request states.