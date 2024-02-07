Politics Vučić: "Interference in Serbia's internal affairs must be reduced" PHOTO/VIDEO President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed public after a meeting with Defense Minister of Federal Republic of Germany, Boris Pistorius. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 7, 2024 | 22:45 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg

Vučić stated that the conversation was open and honest, and that he was satisfied with that.



"Germany is our most important economic partner, they are in the first place. The second is the People's Republic of China. Germany is by far the most important partner. Our exports are one billion and one hundred million, in total, it is about 11 billion. This shows the importance of Germany. Serbia has a higher GDP than all the other countries of the Western Balkans combined, but we must continue to make progress," said Vučić.



"Membership in the EU is crucial for us, and I told Minister Pistorius that the idea of a single market in the region is extremely important to us," said Vučić.



Vučić pointed out that he gave his word that Serbia will not surprise anyone with military moves, and that his word means more than many signatures.



“We agree that peace and stability are important. What Pistorius said is true, I gave my word that Serbia won’t take any destabilizing steps,” he added.



"As for Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina, I repeated something that you all know, which is that we respect the territorial integrity of BiH, and we never questioned it. Just as we did not question the integrity of Republika Srpska within Bosnia and Herzegovina", Vucic said.



"Germany is one of the main protagonists of Kosovo's independence, and we have a completely different standpoint. But we understand very well that dialogue is the only solution to the crisis. Our authorities are conducting an investigation into the events of September 24. But we also ask you, Germans, within EULEX to launch an investigation into the attempted murder of seven Serbs, including two children, who were carrying a cross and a Christmas tree. Or those who tried to kill Dragisa Galjak. We would like the standards to be the same," said the President of Serbia.



"The Republic of Serbia, in accordance with the UN Charter and signed agreements, considers that the removal of the dinar from Kosovo and Metohija is completely illegal, and that it is not a matter of some negotiations. It is a direct provocation aimed at the ethnic cleansing of the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija. Joining the EU remains our priority," Vucic said.



"As for the relationship with Russia, I explained the specifics of Serbia's position, the UN Charter, the relationship with Kosovo and Metohija, accordingly I said that everything Pistorius said about the territorial integrator of Ukraine is true, and we in Serbia know best what it looks like when you deny someone equal rights on territorial integrity. In no way do we threaten the cooperation of Ukraine, I will participate in the summit in Tirana. I have not seen President Putin for two years, except for a very short time at the summit in China, neither we hide anything, nor had we done anything illegally," said the President of Serbia.



Vučić reiterated that the elections held in Serbia were very fair and honest, and that he will accept all the recommendations of the ODIHR.



"We invited ODIHR representatives to observe our local elections. It is not our obligation, but we did it because we are not hiding anything. We have a clear legitimacy for anyone who wants to observe the situation in our country. I think it is very important that they respect the rules and international norms. But I believe that interference in Serbia's internal affairs must be reduced, since we do not interfere in other people's affairs either," said Vucic.



When asked by the FAZ journalist about the interference of foreign factors in the elections and the presentation of evidence about it, Vučić stated that he did not mean Russia when he spoke about it.



Vucic said that he didn’t think Russia interfered in the election process. “As soon as we complete the report about that we will publish it,” he said and added: “interference in internal affairs bothers us Serbs as much as it bothers you”.



When asked why Germany is arming Pristina, Pistorius said that Berlin is also arming Serbia.



"We do not deliver offensive weapons, but only for defense. From our perspective, we have recognized Kosovo, and our goal in the region is peace and stability, as well as common rapprochement with the EU. Good-neighborly conditions are important here, and this is a basic prerequisite for stability", he stated. Vučić said that Pristina illegally stopped the transport of money today.



"If Pristina is a sovereign state, then why are you inviting us to dialogue. If they have the right to everything, why do you need Serbia. And there is no answer to that. It is a difficult situation for our people and we will try to solve these problems. We will get money one way or another. You will hear about it in my speech at the UN Security Council session, if they don't close it in the meantime. Some of the qualifications that are happening in Kosovo, which will have legal consequences," said the President of Serbia.



Pistorius stated that the Western Balkans are part of Europe, and there is no doubt about that, to which the Serbian President said he did not mean that.



"There is no answer to two questions. The question is according to which international act Kosovo can be armed, because that act does not exist. There are acts of individual countries that have recognized Kosovo. And on the other hand, as far as the dialogue itself is concerned, we are in a dialogue invited because we see the legal nature of the situation in Kosovo and Metohija differently. If we are only there to verify what Pristina decides, then you don't need us. We have been waiting for the formation of the CSM for 11 years, and it has not been done. We have made numerous concessions, and only one obligation which Prishtina accepted, it did not fulfill," said Vučić.

Address by Pistorius

German Minister of Defense said that the conversation was short but sincere, and thanked President Vučić.



"It is in our common interest that peace and prosperity reign in the Western Balkans. Serbia is an important economic factor in the Balkans and an important partner of Germany," said Pistorius.



He stated that he sees great potential for development in the Western Balkans.



"It is important for us that Serbia does not support secessionist tendencies in the Republika Srpska, and I must also say that escalation brings damage to the perspective of EU membership. The wisdom of political life is that everyone must make compromises, we must bridge the past and prevent spirals of escalation. I called for dialogue in Pristina, and I think that every measure must be taken in an adequate way, with transitional periods. I'm talking about the dinar here. Nobody should aggravate the situation," Pistorius said.



Pistorius said that Russia brought the war to Ukraine, which has been going on for two years.



"It is an attempt to undermine our way of life in freedom. The EU and NATO support Ukraine, and we will do everything to support Kyiv. Sanctions are an important tool for that, and Serbia, as a candidate, should join the sanctions. It is important that Serbia and the so-called Kosovo continue to implement what was agreed upon. Vučić assured me that there will be no undermining of peace and stability on the part of Serbia," said the German minister. Then he added:



"Regarding the election, we are waiting for the final report and the president told me that he will eliminate all shortcomings, and I am very grateful for that statement. Thank you for the good and open conversation".



Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met today with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Belgrade.



The meeting was attended by Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević, Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army Milan Mojsilović and other representatives of the Armed Forces, as well as German Ambassador to Serbia Anke Konrad.



Pistorius came to Belgrade from Sarajevo, and two days ago he also stayed in Pristina, where he met with officials of the temporary Pristina institutions.



He requested that the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina be restarted soon with the mediation of the EU. Pistorius said, regarding the provision to abolish the dinar in Kosovo, that Pristina has the right to enforce its "laws", but that more adequate communication is needed.



After the meeting, Aleksandar Vučić posted on his Instagram account and emphasized that "Germany is one of the main protagonists of the recognition of independent Kosovo and that policy, we have a completely different policy, aligned with the UN Charter."



"We differ on that issue, but we understand very well that dialogue is the only solution to the crisis. We are also asking the Germans that, within the framework of EULEX, since there is a resounding silence on this matter, an investigation be conducted into the attempted murder of at least seven Serbs, of which the two children who were shot and wounded just because they were carrying a Christmas tree, a cross and an oak tree, on Christmas Eve. Investigation is also needed for those who tried to kill Dragisa Galjak, who was hit with two bullets by Kurti's police."



"No one ever asks them who will be responsible for these things and when. The removal of dinars from Kosovo and Metohija is completely illegal, it is a direct provocation aimed at the complete ethnic cleansing of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija."