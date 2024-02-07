Politics Resolution of EP is non-binding: the OSCE and other EU institutions were not informed The resolution of the European Parliament on the elections in Serbia is legally non-binding, both for all members of the European Union and for Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 7, 2024 | 22:29 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Namely, today the deputies of different groups of the European Parliament (EP) agreed on a joint proposal for a resolution on the situation in Serbia after the elections.



It accepted the proposals of a smaller number of deputies to request the implementation of an independent international investigation on the elections, the European Commission to launch an initiative to send an expert mission to Serbia, as well as to condition the European Union's financial assistance to Serbia.



Most of the 29 points in the final version of the resolution of the European Parliament represent the proposals of a certain number of MPs from the groups Let's Restore Europe, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats and the Greens - the European Freedom Alliance and individual initial proposals of political groups.



In the name of Renew Europe, the proposal was submitted by deputy Klemen Groselj, in the name of the socialists and democrats, four deputies did it - Pedro Marques, Andreas Schieder, Tonino Picula and Thijs Reuten, while in the name of the group of greens, the proposal was submitted by nine MEPs, including Viola von Cramon Taubadel.



Along with them, proposals for a resolution of the European Parliament, which normally has 705 members, were submitted by the European People's Party (EPP), European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and leftists.



The European MPs requested that the resolution be forwarded to the President of the European Council, the European Commission, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, the member states, the President, the Government and the Parliament of Serbia, as well as the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.