Politics Vučić: No one can give me orders-either from Washington, Moscow, or from Berlin VIDEO Aleksandar Vučić said that he is proud to represent "a country that is free and independent" and that Serbia always makes its own decisions. ​ Source: B92 Wednesday, February 7, 2024 | 22:22

"I am proud of the fact that I represent a country that is free and independent," he wrote in a post on his Instagram account.



"And no one can order me, anyone, not from Washington, not from Moscow, not from Berlin, not from any other place. Serbia makes its own decisions, not under anyone's influence, I am proud of that policy, that's how it will be in the future," concluded Vučić.