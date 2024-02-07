Politics The UN Security Council session on Kosovo and Metohija to be open to the public? Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic told RTS that he can unofficially say that UN Security Council session on Kosovo and Metohija will be open to the public Source: RTS Wednesday, February 7, 2024 | 08:36 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/EDUARDO MUNOZ

He pointed out that Serbia will be represented by President Aleksandar Vučić. In these two days, we witnessed intense behind-the-scenes games and pressures within the Security Council for the Guyana presidency to schedule a closed session, says Dacic.



The extraordinary session of the UN Security Council on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, at the request of Serbia, will be held on Thursday at 9 p.m. CET.



On Monday, Serbia submitted a request to the Mission of Guyana to convene an extraordinary session of the UN Security Council due to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija. Minister Dacic states that there was a lot of pressure for the session to be closed to the public.



"As for the procedure itself, we have witnessed in these two days fierce backroom games and pressures within the Security Council for the Guyana presidency to schedule a closed session," added Dacic.



"Western countries and countries coming from the EU are of the opinion that the session should be closed for reasons known only to them. In other words, we believe that it is for the reason that the entire world public would not hear what is happening in the area of Kosovo and Metohija and how lies could be spread", Dacic points out.



He says that this was a very difficult fight for us.



He explained that sessions can be closed and open to the public, as well as that both are official, and there are also private sessions.



He indicated that they justified the request for a closed session by the fact that it had happened before.



"It is true that it happened, but in the period from 2012 until today, we never agreed to closed sessions," Dacic added.



He stated that the president's cabinet and the ministry tried their best to exert influence through diplomatic contacts so that if there is a vote, we will have a certain number of votes.



He also emphasized that the chairmanship of Guyana decided whether the session was open or closed, but there could also be a vote.



"In the beginning, there were talks and several countries requested that the session be closed. We talked with those countries that did not recognize Kosovo, but the key event happened after the conversation I had with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guyana, it has not been officially announced yet, but he told me that by his decision, Guyana's presidency scheduled the session for Thursday in an open format," said Dacic.



He pointed out that Serbia will be represented by President Aleksandar Vučić.