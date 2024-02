Politics Vučić to meet today with the German Minister of Defense President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will receive Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, Boris Pistorius. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 7, 2024 | 06:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

The meeting will be held today at 3:30 p.m. in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.