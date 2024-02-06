Politics French Ambassador in Pristina: Quint requests suspension of dinar ban, CSM formation Ambassador of France in Pristina said that Quint countries have asked the Pristina authorities to suspend the central bank's decision to ban the use of dinars. Source: Novosti Tuesday, February 6, 2024 | 20:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Ambassador of France in Pristina, Olivier Guerot, added that France expects from Pristina the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities.



"The request we have made, we and the Quint countries, is to make a transition before this regulation is implemented. There should be more consultation and information before the decision is implemented. We call for the suspension of this regulation for proper information of the population, and the possibility of finding possible technical solutions," Guerot told Dukagjini.



He pointed out that the only way to resolve the situation is for the representatives of Belgrade and Pristina to sit down at the table and discuss the technical issues of implementing the regulation.



"The CBK regulation aims to have more transparency and we support that, however, it has the potential to directly affect how this community will operate and how these people will receive their pensions. We would like to have more consultation before implementing the regulation and more information. We are talking about concrete issues that affect a large part of people," Guerot said.



He pointed out that the government in Pristina had to, first of all, find an appropriate way not to prohibit the transfer of funds. "We need to talk to the people on whom these decisions have a direct impact, the right channel is to have a dialogue," said the French diplomat.



He reiterated the request of the Quint countries that Pristina fulfill its obligations regarding the Community of Serbian Municipalities and added that the draft proposal for the CSM is good and "completely legal".



Speaking about the Franco-German plan, Guerot said that he does not see a better solution than that plan when it comes to the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina.



Ambassador of Germany in Pristina, Jörn Röhde, said that the way of implementing the decision to ban the use of dinars in Kosovo and Metohija is not good.



"This was done in a way that should not have been done. Citizens should be informed. We are not criticizing the decision of the CBK, but the way in which it is implemented because the citizens were not informed. We have a dialogue, there is no need for additional demands and tensions," he pointed out for Dukagjini.