Politics Session of the UN Security Council on Kosovo scheduled for Thursday The session of the UN Security Council on the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija, at the request of the Republic of Serbia, will be held on Thursday at 21:00 CET. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 6, 2024 | 22:19

Whether the session will be open or closed to the public remains to be seen.



Yesterday, Serbia submitted a request to the mission of Guyana to convene an extraordinary session of the UN Security Council due to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija. The request draws attention to the current situation on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, which is in sharp contrast to the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 1244, and points out that such a situation requires holding a special session of the Security Council.