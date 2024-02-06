Politics Image of the day from Parliament; Djilas created chaos, along with curses and insults The inaugural session of the Assembly of Serbia started today at 10 a.m., but the session ended after a little less than an hour. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 6, 2024 | 12:49 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen/X

At one point in the hall, in addition to the whistles of Djilas' MPs, the applause of the parliamentary majority was also heard because of the banner “You crooks, DOS thieves, you want to rob Serbia again. It’s not gonna happen!".



After taking the oath, the chairman said that the work of the National Assembly is over for today and that the deputies will be informed about the continuation of the session in a timely manner.



During the oath-taking, the opposition MPs left the assembly hall.

Већина народних посланика положила је заклетву у великој сали, на седници, заклела се народу у Народној скупштини.



Тајкунска листа којој командује Ђилас, као и његови послушници из ДСС, отишли су пред камере и заклели се - Н1. — Др Владимир Орлић (@Vladimir_Orlic) February 6, 2024

FOTO TANJUG/ NEMANJA JOVANOVIĆ/ bs

The Chairman of the session of the Assembly of Serbia announced that the mandate of all MPs had been confirmed.



At the beginning of the session, you could see the banners "Thieves, give back your seats", "You stole the elections", held outside the parliamentary benches by future candidates for MPs from the 'Serbia against violence' list.