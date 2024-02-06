Politics The constitutive session of the Assembly of Serbia begins In the Parliament of Serbia, the constitutive session begins today. The first item on the agenda is the confirmation of the mandate of the new MPs. ​ Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 6, 2024 | 08:20 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Kristina Bojovic

The constitutive session of the National Assembly begins today at 10 a.m.



The new convocation of the parliament will be constituted by the confirmation of at least two thirds of the parliamentary mandates.



Also on the agenda are the election of the Chairman of the Parliament, the election of the Vice President, the appointment of the Secretary General of the National Assembly, the election of members of working bodies and the election of members of permanent parliamentary delegations in international institutions.



The constitutive session will be chaired by the oldest member of parliament, Stojan Radenović, and he will be assisted in his work by one, the youngest, member of parliament from four electoral lists that received the largest number of parliamentary mandates, as well as the Secretary General of the National Assembly.



After the decision on the confirmation of the mandate, MPs take an oath, the text of which reads: "I swear that I will perform the duties of a MP devotedly, honestly, conscientiously and faithfully to the Constitution, defend human and minority rights and civil liberties, and serve the citizens of Serbia to the best of my knowledge and ability, as well as serving the truth and justice!"



The Rules of Procedure provide that the proposal of a candidate for the President of the National Assembly is submitted by at least 30 MPs.



Before proceeding to the election of the Speaker of the Parliament, the National Assembly decides whether the vote will be held in secret or in public, and the Speaker of the National Assembly is elected by a deputy who was voted for by the majority of the total number of deputies.



The number of vice-presidents of the National Assembly, according to the Rules of Procedure, is determined on the proposal of the Speaker of the Parliament.



Parliament should also decide on determining the composition of permanent parliamentary delegations for participation in the work of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and other multilateral parliamentary institutions and organizations.



Deputies' groups should be formed in the National Assembly, and one can consist of at least five deputies.



With the constitution of the assembly, the period of 90 days for the formation of a new government begins.



18 electoral lists took part in the elections on December 17, and 10 of them won parliamentary mandates.