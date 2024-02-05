Politics Hybrid war waged against Serbia: Scheme shown Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić spoke about the hybrid war being waged against Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, February 5, 2024 | 22:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The President then referred to the external and internal destruction of Serbia and showed how they are doing it.



Vucic showed the scheme and said: "You need supremacy in the air, in every war. That's money. You need infantry. That's the situation on the ground. You need artillery, tanks and everything else, that's the media."



As he said, money comes from three sides.



"One of the great powers, the other regional countries that have interests in influencing the weakening of Serbia and from the Kosovo entity as they call it and of course from different political circles and NGOs. This is where the arming of the Albanians, the disarming of the Serbs is going. Acting on political parties as in central Serbia as well as in Kosovo and Metohija. You divide that into Serbian and Albanian, and you reach the media. There you have world media, regional media, divided into Serbian and Albanian media, and you have central Serbia," he said and added:



"The arming of the Albanians is already taking place, they use Turkey the most. The disarmament of the Serbs, the criminalization. You have to have henchmen who will destroy the country from the inside, you have Albanians who do that, but you have to have Serbs who will say the worst. The world media that lies for days about how we are going to attack someone, how we falsify elections".



As he said, he is being attacked because he guards and protects Serbia.



Vučić spoke about the writings of the United Group media and said that their views are contradictory.



"You will also have the media paid for by the West on the Kosovo and Metohija in order not to criminalize the Serbs," said Vučić and added: "This is how a hybrid war is waged against a country. No matter how much you catch them in a lie, they will continue to do their own thing, with only one goal - the destruction of our country and the granting of independence to the so-called Kosovo," said Vučić.



"When you separate the part of people aged 18 to 29, more than 40 percent are in favor, 39 percent are against, 54 percent think that Serbia is not doing enough and that it should have worked harder on the issue of Kosovo. Look at those paradoxes. We are pushing onward and protecting the country as much as possible. It is clear to us that Kurti is engaging in open ethnic cleansing. I do not believe that they will approve the session of the UN Security Council, we are waiting for an answer in a few days," said Vučić and added that he sent personal letters to Biden, von der Leyen, Rutte, Macron, Sanchez, Jin Ping, Meloni and others.



​

"We can expect a new Government by March 15 or 20"

"We can expect a new government by March 15 or 20. I think it will be formed quickly. There will be serious consultations, but also a circus, nothing new. When we finish that, I will ask people if they have any suggestions about the prime minister," Vučić told TV Happy.



Regarding the forecasts for the new prime minister, the President of Serbia said that he will express his opinion, but that he is not interested in the articles published in the newspapers.

About the case of Ćuruvija

Vučić pointed out that he was shocked that the Ministry of Justice was silent for three days.



"I called the minister. Whatever might happen, they say Vučić is to blame, they don't care what really happened. It is the greatest insolence. A man was killed and it is the state's job to find out who did it and punish them. From 2000-2012 when it was expected that they did that, they didn't do anything. There were signals coming from the service that it would be bad. Then Milan Pantić was killed in Jagodina and it was covered up because of what he wrote. We took over power and I think it's important that it can't go unpunished not only for murder, but also to respect them and answer their questions. A commission was formed. The prosecution and the police did their job. The judiciary in the first instance brought an acquittal, based on the testimony of Mrs. Prpa as a witness, who claims that they were not the ones who killed Slavko Curuvija," said Vučić and added:



"The day after that, which I think is a terribly bad message, they say Vučić is guilty. They say that they did it on my order. I would like justice to be partially restored if that is even possible," said Vučić.



Vučić said that the defendants cannot be judged twice for the same crime and that he is not happy about that, and that, unlike some, he will not lead a hunt against the judges.



"This is another step in the destruction of order," said the President of Serbia.